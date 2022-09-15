Mytheresa Q4 GMV up 18 percent, profits widen

Luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa has reported an 18.2 percent increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) in the fourth quarter of the year.

In the three months to March 31, GMV came in at 196.7 million euros compared to 166.4 million euros a year earlier, while net sales increased 7.7 percent to 12.5 million euros.

The German retailer reported a 22.7 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA to 13.8 million euros.

Looking at the full-year, Mytheresa’s GMV grew 21.3 percent to 747.3 million euros, while net sales were up 12.7 percent to 689.8 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.7 percent in the fourth quarter to 66.3 million euros.

Looking ahead, the company expects GMV in the range of 865 million euros and 910 million euros, up from its previous guidance of between 755 million euros and 775 million euros.

It expects net sales of between 755 million euros and 800 million euros, up from a previous estimate of between 700 million euros and 720 million euros.

Mytheresa expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of 68 million euros and 76 million euros.