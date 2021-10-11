Mytheresa x Vestiaire Collective resale tie-up expanded to apparel and shoes

A second-hand handbag service launched earlier this year by luxury fashion e-tailer Mytheresa and resale platform Vestiaire Collective has been expanded to include ready-to-wear and shoes.

First announced in June, the tie-up allows Mytheresa customers to use a dedicated web interface to sell their second-hand handbags - the process of which is run by Vestiaire Collective.

The programme was initially available for Mytheresa’s “top clients” in Europe to sell and buy second-hand bags from a list of around 20 luxury designer brands in exchange for store credit.

The service has now been expanded to include apparel and footwear.

“Both Mytheresa and Vestiaire Collective are committed to rolling out this service to even more Mytheresa customers in the coming months,” the companies said in a joint press release.

“This initiative marks the first time that a multi-brand luxury platform embraces designer resale in a comprehensive way to reinforce the shift to circularity as part of the fashion ecosystem.”

The two companies have been success stories of the pandemic. Munich-based Mytheresa, which launched its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year, reported a 36.2 percent surge in net sales to 612.1 million euros in the 12 months to June 30.

Meanwhile, Vestiaire Collective last month secured 210 million dollars in fresh funding, raising the valuation of the Paris-headquartered business to 1.7 billion dollars.