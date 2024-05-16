Mytheresa's Q3 net sales grow by 17.6 percent

Mytheresa’s third quarter net sales increased 17.6 percent to 233.9 million euros and GMV rose 14.7 percent to 252.2 million euros.

The company reported gross profit growth of 12 percent to 101.6 million euros with 43.4 percent gross profit margin and improved Adjusted EBITDA margin to 3.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Commenting on the trading results, Michael Kliger, chief executive officer of Mytheresa, said: “We are very pleased with the strong performance in the third quarter. Double-digit revenue growth, double-digit top customer growth and a very high growth US business underscore that Mytheresa is not just a luxury e-commerce platform.”

During the quarter under review, Mytheresa continued the ramp-up of a new distribution centre in Leipzig with more than 60 percent of all customer orders processed at the end of March.

For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, the company expects total gross profit to be at last year’s level and confirms guidance for the top- and bottom-line at the lower end of the ranges. Mytheresa forecasts GMV and net sales growth in the range of 8 percent to 13 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 3 percent and 5 percent.