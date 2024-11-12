N Brown adopts ‘dissolvable packaging’ into supply chain

Retail group N Brown has revealed that it will be replacing its plastic packaging with a product that comes “without any risk of contamination”. The parent company of JD Williams, Jacamo and Simply Be said it will be utilising Polymax powered by HydropolTM, in order to reduce its overall use of plastic across all of its brands.

According to the group, Polymax has the ability to be recycled alongside paper, plastic, metal or food, and can be put into consumers’ black bins, where “it will safely biodegrade”, or in recycling bins “where it will dissolve as part of the process without the risk of damaging or polluting the environment”.

N Brown further anticipates that its use of conventional plastic will be reduced by 44 percent once Polymax is rolled out across the business, a process that is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

In a release, Sarah Welsh, CEO of retail at N Brown Group, said: “Reducing our impact on the environment while ensuring a high-quality product experience for our customers is something we take very seriously.

“Packaging has always been a key area of innovation for us as it makes up a significant proportion of the plastic that is used across our operations.”