N Brown announces board changes, two directors step down

Fashion retail group N Brown has announced a number of shifts in its board following its most recent AGM.

Gill Barr and Richard Moross will be stepping down from their positions as initially outlined earlier in the year following the conclusion of the general meeting.

In a statement, N Brown said: “The board would like to thank both Gill and Richard for their contributions to the group.”

Following the departures, the board will comprise of the chair, the group’s CEO, and CFO and six non-executive directors, four of whom are independent.

N Brown announced that all nine of its directors have been reappointed to the board after receiving majority votes from shareholders.

In addition, Meg Lustman has been named as Barr’s successor as the chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nominations and Governance Committee.

Lustman also currently serves as chair of St Luke’s Hospice Harrow and Bent, vice chair of court for Glasgow Caledonian University and is a senior adviser at Keyhaven Capital Partners and OC&C Strategy Consultants.

Over the span of her career, Lustman has held a number of notable positions, including that of CEO for Hobbs London, interim buying director for John Lewis and managing director of Warehouse.