N Brown gets SBTi approval for near-term GHG targets

Fashion retail conglomerate N Brown Group has said that its near-term science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

By 2030, the company has committed to reduce scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions from its operations by 46 percent from a 2021 base year.

While scope 1 and 2 targets cover emissions generated by N Brown’s own operations, scope 3 refers to emissions in the company’s supply chain, such as energy usage by product manufacturing partners.

The targets come as part of N Brown’s overarching sustainability strategy, ‘Sustain’, in which the company also stated that it is aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, under the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) Climate Action Roadmap.

In a release, Angela Gaskell, group sourcing, sustainability, quality & fit director at N Brown, said: “The SBTi’s approval is a key milestone in N Brown’s sustainability strategy and reflects our commitment to deliver meaningful change towards reducing the impact of our operations and supply chain emissions.

“Our primary focus for this year is to collaborate with our suppliers to gather further data which will enhance our scope 3 transition roadmap, and to support both N Brown and our partners’ ambitions to make a positive change in supply chain.”