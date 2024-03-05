N Brown introduces product management system to reduce returns

British fashion and homeware retailer N Brown Group has announced the launch of a new Product Information Management (PIM) system designed to enhance the customer experience.

Through PIM, N Brown said that it wants to provide customers with “better product descriptions across product display pages”, including the realm of sizing and fit.

In addition to this, the group further noted that such changes would provide “greater consistency and accuracy in pre-purchase communications” across all channels to better inform customers on their purchases, a move that hopes to reduce return rates.

In a release, group CEO at N Brown, Steve Johnson, said: “We’re pleased to deliver another important milestone in the group’s digital transformation journey.

Simply Be PIM system integration. Credits: N Brown Group.

“2024 will be about further improving the customer experience and positioning N Brown for future growth, benefitting from our new technology enhancements creating a flexible, responsive, and ergonomic platform.”

Currently, the PIM system, dubbed as one of the group’s key transformational priorities, is now live on Simply Be, one of N Brown’s owned brands, with the feature to roll out further across its portfolio to JD Williams and Jacamo later this year.

N Brown COO, Nuno Miller, added: “N Brown’s new technology and data systems have a strong focus on the customer journey - from landing on the website to product delivery.

“Having a single place to collect, manage and enrich product data, will not only provide a better experience for N Brown customers, but will also create a more efficient process for colleagues.”