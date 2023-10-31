N Brown names Heidi Kenyon-Smith as general manager of Simply Be

N Brown Group plc has appointed Heidi Kenyon-Smith as the new general manager of Simply Be.

Kenyon-Smith will commence her new role on January 2, 2024 and will report directly to N Brown’s CEO of retail, Sarah Welsh.

Commenting on the new appointment, Welsh said: “Heidi joins with a great deal of passion to deliver the evolution of Simply Be across all digital, brand and product touch points as we execute our ambition to become the UK’s most inclusive fashion brand for young women.”

The company said in a statement that Kenyon-Smith brings significant digital, womenswear and media expertise to N Brown, with over 20 years of industry experience, and joins the business from Dentsu media agency, iProspect, where she served as managing director.

As one of N Brown’s three strategic brands, the company added that the growth of Simply Be is a fundamental part of the group’s strategy and success. Kenyon-Smith will lead Simply Be to deliver its end-to-end customer experience, and ultimately accelerate growth. As general manager, Kenyon-Smith’s remit will cover the delivery of strategic, commercial, and service-led customer outcomes.

“I’m delighted to be joining N Brown as the general manager for Simply Be at such an exciting time for the business during its transformation,” added Kenyon-Smith.