N Brown puts 270 jobs at risk amid reorganisation

N Brown Group has launched a consultation that is understood to have put 270 jobs at risk as part of a wider restructuring underway at the business.

The group, which owns the likes of Jacamo and Simply Be, has confirmed that 200 roles at its Manchester head office may be impacted, as well as 70 roles at its warehouse.

The company confirmed the news in a statement to Drapers, to which a spokesperson said: “In a challenging retail environment, we are taking steps to accelerate the delivery of our strategic transformation and our new financial services offering, building a stronger, more sustainable future for our business.

“This process does require organisational change, which has unfortunately resulted in a number of roles being placed at risk of redundancy.”

The 45-day consultation process is believed to have begun in mid-September and is due to finish early November. According to Drapers, all departments are at risk of impact.

The latest round of job cuts builds on the previous 100 roles that were understood to have been axed as N Brown moved to become a private company following its acquisition by the Alliance family, the process for which was completed earlier this year.

In regards to the more recent changes, N Brown’s spokesperson added: “We appreciate that this is a very worrying time for those impacted, and we continue to support all of our colleagues through this process.”

FashionUnited has contacted N Brown for more information.