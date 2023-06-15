N Brown Q1 revenues decline by 9.9 percent

For the first quarter, N Brown Group reported revenues of 148.7 million pounds, down 9.9 percent.

The company said that the softer product revenue seen in the fourth quarter has broadly continued, reflecting poor early spring weather and low consumer confidence.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Steve Johnson, N Brown’s chief executive, said: "As flagged in our FY23 preliminary results, we expect weak consumer confidence to continue through FY24 and are therefore taking a disciplined approach to managing costs and driving margin improvements whilst we invest in the business for medium-term growth. We remain confident in the strategy, and expect to continue to deliver progress across each of our strategic pillars this year."

The company added that the progress in executing the group's strategy has continued, including investment in the new mobile-first website for Jacamo, which follows the launch of the new website for Simply Be in FY23.

As part of a rebalancing of media investment across the group towards driving brand awareness and performance, Jacamo has also launched a new partnership with Ladbible to create engaging video content and wider campaigns.