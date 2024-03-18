N Brown reportedly set to cut 35 jobs amid transformation strategy

British fashion conglomerate N Brown Group is said to be preparing to cut a number of roles at its head office in Manchester amid its ongoing transformation programme.

While an exact figure could not be confirmed, it is believed that around 35 jobs are at risk of redundancy, according to Drapers, which initially reported the news.

Commenting on the speculation, a spokesperson for N Brown told the media outlet: “As we undertake our business transformation programme, our operating model continues to evolve and this has resulted in a small number of roles being put at risk of redundancy.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, and we are committed to supporting our colleagues throughout this process.”

N Brown Group has continued to build on its ongoing transformation in recent months, efforts of which have centred around new website launches and technologies designed to enhance product descriptions and reduce returns.

Such achievements had been outlined in the group’s most recent financial results, when it said that despite seeing an improvement in its product revenue, it still experienced a 9.3 percent drop to 150.2 million pounds in the 18 weeks to January 6, 2024.

For FY24, N Brown is anticipating its adjusted EBITDA to remain unchanged, with “slightly softer revenues” expected to be offset by further “margin discipline”.