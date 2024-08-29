N Brown reveals new website for JD Williams as part of wider transformation

N Brown has completed its transformation strategy aimed at rolling out new websites for its brand portfolio, with the final website launch being for its womenswear label JD Williams.

The wrapping of the online relaunches marks what the company said was an “important milestone” in its digital transformation, which had been a strategic priority ahead of peak 2024.

Customer-first adaptations had first been made to the sites of Simply Be and Jacamo, with the group reporting positive results since their reintroduction, including 20 percent faster performance and a doubling of their Google Lighthouse score.

All three brands now boast mobile-first platforms that aim to deliver “a more seamless customer experience”, allowing users to effortlessly navigate the respective sites.

JD Williams’ new platform, however, further includes improved content via a new content management system, which is to be rolled out to the sites of the other two brands later in the year.

In a statement, Nuno Miller, COO at N Brown, called the new websites “sleek” and “modern”, before adding: “The new websites remain the cornerstone in transforming our customer experience and we’re seeing impressive results for site performance and user experience.

“Not only that, the new JD Williams site represents the fastest roll out to date, with the faster delivery benefiting from our commitment to agile ways of working.”