Naomi Campbell and PLT’s Umar Kamani establish Dubai-based talent and partnership agency

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is embarking on a new business venture alongside PrettyLittleThing (PLT) founder Umar Kamani in the form of a talent and partnership agency based in Dubai.

KC Global Partnership, the headquarters of which is scheduled to open in September 2024, has been established with the mission of evolving talent and brand collaborations in the Middle East, with a particular focus on partnerships between talents, brands, celebrities, industry leaders and experts.

The news was confirmed to the Daily Mail by Campbell, to which she said: “Dubai has become a global hub for talent, brands and innovation. Throughout my career, I’ve experienced firsthand the power of meaningful relationships in driving success and creating opportunities.

“It’s not just about who you know; it’s about bringing the right people together at the right time. That’s what we’re doing with KC Global Partnerships, but on a much larger scale.”

Kamani, who most recently announced his return to the helm of PLT last week, said that he saw potential across the UAE region to “transform how talent and brands interact”.

He added: “Our vision goes beyond facilitating mere transactions. Our platform is designed to nurture authentic, long-term partnerships, creating real value for everyone involved. KC Global Partnerships isn't just about connecting people – it's about fostering a collaborative ecosystem that will spark innovation, fuel business expansion, and promote cross-cultural interchange throughout Dubai and beyond.”

It expands on the already existing relationship between Campbell and PLT, who have worked together previously on a series of collaborative collections.