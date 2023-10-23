Nars Cosmetics enters the Indian market

Nars Cosmetics, the Shiseido-owned beauty brand founded by make-up artist and photographer François Nars, has entered the Indian market at Shoppers Stop and Sephora ahead of its debut freestanding store in November.

In a statement, Nars said its products would be available online at Shoppers Stop and Sephora, as well as in select stores across the country. Its debut boutique in India will open in November at Select CityWalk, New Delhi.

The boutique design conceived by founder and creative director François Nars and Fabien Baron of New York design firm Baron & Baron, will feature a three-sided storefront with visuals photographed by François Nars.

The beauty brand said its expansion into India was driven by what it calls a “thriving beauty landscape” and the rising beauty consciousness, including consumers' increasing investment in beauty that is currently driving demand for premium beauty products.

Barbara Calcagni, president of Nars Cosmetics, Drunk Elephant, and Tory Burch Fragrances, said: "Nars is thrilled to launch in India, a thriving market that holds immense potential for our brands. With a growing demand for premium cosmetics and passionate beauty consumers who are influenced by global beauty trends and self-care, Nars is excited to bring innovative and high-quality products that will empower our fans and enhance their self-expression."

Nicole Tan, president and chief executive at Shiseido Asia Pacific, added: "This is a proud and much-awaited moment for us at Shiseido Asia Pacific as we expand our presence in a dynamic and vibrant market like India with the launch of Nars Cosmetics. Through our strong distribution partnership with Shoppers Stop, we are looking forward to expanding our consumer reach with our omnichannel presence across the country.

“We have bold ambitions for Nars Cosmetics in India and are confident that we will bring more excitement and empowerment through beauty to the Indian beauty market, starting from this festive season."