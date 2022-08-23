Narvar partners with logistics platform Fillogic to simplify returns

Narvar has announced a new partnership with logistics-as-a-service platform Fillogic with the goal of helping retailers and brands simplify and expedite product returns.

The partnership will bring together Narvar’s end-to-end returns management solutions and Fillogic’s Hub Network and sortation technology.

Fillogic will now be able to pick up merchandise from Narvar drop-off locations to sort packages for efficient pickup and delivery.

In a release, the duo said that the partnership will help retailers get returned inventory back in stock 70 percent faster than normal.

Fillogic’s CEO and co-founder, Bill Thayer, said: “As demand for our platform’s returns and reverse logistics capabilities continued to grow, it was important for us to work with a partner with the scale and ability to meet the needs of retailers.

“When it comes to unlocking new revenue opportunities and operational efficiencies by sustainably optimising the returns process, Narvar is the perfect partner for us.”