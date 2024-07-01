Supermodel Natalia Vodianova has invested in Zurich-based luxury beauty and longevity brand Niance for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Swiss Health and BioBeauty AG, owner of Niance, said the supermodel has become one of its “key shareholders” and the strategic partnership marks a “significant milestone in the brand's journey towards global prominence”.

Niance is a luxury skincare and nutritional supplement brand known for its Fernesse biotechnology, which enables the release of the full triple-biotic power (prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics) of its active ingredients, significantly increasing the bioavailability of nutrients to promote rejuvenation and healthy ageing.

Natalia Vodianova invests in Swiss beauty brand Niance Credits: Niance

Vodianova states she was introduced to Niance in 2021 and immediately felt “a deep connection with its philosophy and products,” while adding that its products stood out for the hundreds of skincare products she has tried.

“Being active in modelling, social activities, and traveling, my skin is constantly stressed by makeup, lights, and pollutants. The Niance products help me restore a glowing skin and overall health vitality,” added Vodianova. “The Niance Premium Glacier Facial Cream, with its unapologetically luxurious, highly effective and clean formula, has become a staple in my skincare routine. My skin feels hydrated, firm, glowing and visibly more youthful.”