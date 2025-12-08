Natalie Portman joins Uncaged Innovations as a strategic partner

Academy Award–winning actor and producer Natalie Portman, who has been a long-standing advocate for animal welfare and veganism, is joining biomaterial company Uncaged Innovations as a strategic partner and an “advocate for sustainable luxury”.

New York-based Uncaged Innovations, founded by serial entrepreneur Stephanie Downs and biomaterials scientist Dr Xiaokun Wang in 2020, is looking to revolutionise the leather industry with its sustainable proprietary luxury biomaterial created from grains that mimics the quality and performance of traditional leather. The end product is billed as being more eco-friendly as it emits 95 percent less greenhouse gases, uses 89 percent less water and 71 percent less energy than traditional animal leather.

In a statement, Uncaged Innovations said that its collaboration with Portman was a “mission-driven partnership,” where the actress will work with the biomaterial company to promote the adoption of sustainable, animal-free materials within the luxury and fashion sectors and “show both the industry and consumers that we need to and can evolve beyond leather”.

The partnership will focus on raising awareness and “inspiring action,” showing consumers and brands that choosing animal-free materials drives a positive shift in fashion and beyond.

On the move, Portman said: “Uncaged is one of the most exciting businesses in the biomaterials space that I have seen. The significant market traction they have gained at such an early stage is proof of the demand for materials that are animal-free, luxurious and sustainable.

“Stephanie and the team at Uncaged are redefining the leather industry for the better. As a vegan, I’ve spent years advocating for animals, and teaming up with Uncaged allows me to amplify that mission. Together, we’re using what we each do best to inspire real change.”

The Uncaged Collective – Humo Estudio using Uncaged Innovations’ leather-alternative Elevate Credits: Uncaged Innovations

Downs, co-founder and chief executive of Uncaged Innovations, added: “We’re incredibly excited to have Natalie on board as a strategic partner as her voice and credibility bring powerful momentum to our mission. Consumers and businesses alike are demanding sustainable alternatives, and together, this collaboration aims to meet that challenge.

“The biomaterials industry holds the key to a future where materials are regenerative and not destructive. But we are in a race against time to save our planet and evolve the leather industry. By combining biotechnology with design thinking, we’re accelerating sustainable change without compromising aesthetics or performance.”

Uncaged Innovations is already scaled for full production, after raising 7.9 million US dollars, and is targeting the fashion, automotive, and home goods industries with its sustainable, grain-based leather alternative.