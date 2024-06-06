Nativa debuts blockchain-driven sustainable cashmere

Nativa, supplier of nature-based luxury fibres, has launched the world’s first blockchain-driven sustainable cashmere direct from the farm.

Nativa Cashmere offers ethically sourced cashmere fibres from Mongolia, produced by nomadic tribes in small, family-run farms, following its success with sustainable Merino wool and regenerative cotton.

The innovation is backed by blockchain technology, meaning that brands using the natural cashmere fibre as part of a garment will receive access to a customisable platform that tracks and logs the entire fibre journey from farm-to-brand, helping to achieve full transparency along the supply chain.

Nativa Cashmere Credits: Nativa

Maria Estrada, global director at Nativa, said in a statement: “A global first, Nativa is offering the world’s finest sustainable cashmere with traceable blockchain technology.

“We are starting directly with our farming partners in Mongolia and personally visiting each to improve animal welfare and environmental and social impact. We are extremely excited to now present Nativa Cashmere to our brand partners.”

Nativa Cashmere is certified by strict pillars of animal welfare, land management and corporate social responsibility and fully adheres to Sustainable Fiber Alliance guidelines. Nativa also adds further requirements beyond farming that positively impact the livelihoods of entire farming communities.

The initial, limited batch will be sourced from the first 40 Nativa-certified herders and will respect the natural growing and harvesting times of the traditional family-run farms and the reduced goat herd sizes.