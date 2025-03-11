Nautica expands into women’s fragrance market

American lifestyle brand Nautica has expanded its reach in the fragrance category with the launch of two new products for women as part of an existing partnership with cosmetics giant Coty.

Dubbed ‘Rose Island’ and ‘Jasmine Coast’, the two new scents intend to reflect the brand’s “coastal cultural heritage”, a press release stated, with each available in an Eau De Parfum and Body Mist.

They expand on the already long-standing relationship between Coty and Nautica Apparel Inc., the former having acquired the global beauty license of the clothing label back in 2005.

This was followed by the release of various fragrances for both men and women, contributing to Coty’s mass fragrance category, which has continued to financially outperform in recent years.

For the Q1 of 2024, the period ended September 30, the group’s mass fragrance brands reported net revenues by a strong double-digit percentage supported by growth in Nautica, as well as Adidas, Beckham and Mexx.

As such, Coty said it would continue to focus on amplifying its mass fragrance offerings to capture market share in this “attractive” category.

To help with the release of Nautica’s new fragrances, the brand tapped US actress and YouTuber, Lily Chee, as the face of the promotional campaign, aligning with a mission to appeal to a Gen Z audience.

On the launch, Coty chief brands officer, consumer beauty, Stefano Curti, said: “Coty is thrilled to expand Nautica’s fragrance offerings, engaging existing brand consumers and reaching a whole new audience.

“As a strong partner with Nautica, we believe Lily is the perfect choice to authentically represent the brand’s heritage and new vision for women’s fragrances.”