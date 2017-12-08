Nautica reinforces bid for golf apparel with extended PGA Tour’s partnership

Nautica will be extending its marketing partnership with PGA Tour player Cameron Tringale for an additional year. This will mark the sixth year for the partnership.

To add to its bid for the golf apparel and lifestyle segment, the brand owned by VF Sportswear, a subsidiary of VF Corporation, is introducing 24-year-old PGA Tour player Michael Kim as a golf brand ambassador.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Kim moved to the United States when he was 7 and later played for the University of California, Berkeley where in 2013 he became the first Cal men's golfer to ever win national player of the year honours when he received both the Jack Nicklaus Award & the Haskins Award. He is known as one of the dominant young players in the game.

As part of the agreement, both golfers Tringale and Kim will wear Nautica apparel on course, focusing on the brand's NavTech performance golf shirts and pants, as well as complementary sweaters, belts and outerwear.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Cameron Tringale and add Michael Kim to the team for 2018," said Brendan Sullivan, President of Nautica. "Both athletes are great representatives for the Nautica brand, and all that it stands for: an active lifestyle, youthful energy, and strong determination."

In addition to wearing the brand's apparel, Tringale and Kim will both be featured in Nautica digital advertising campaigns along with in-store POS, and will be showcased throughout the Nautica website and social media channels.