Nautica to release smart eyewear collection

Nautica is set to launch a smart eyewear collection as part of a new partnership between its parent company Authentic Brands Group and Innovative Eyewear.

Through the agreement, the collection will consist of eight initial sunglass styles, two of which will be available with a blue light-blocking lens for indoor use.

The line will feature hi-fi Bluetooth 5.2 audio, 12 hours of music per charge, 99 percent “post-consumer recycled packaging”, patent-pending auto-adjusting hinges and several branded accessories, including a power brick.

In a release, Innovative Eyewear CEO, Harrison Gross, said on the launch: "Smart eyewear was once firmly in the remit of early adopters and tech enthusiasts alone. We are changing that forever by producing smart eyewear that is not only a functional Bluetooth accessory, but a fun and trendy fashion statement.

"Combining our technology with the popular and storied Nautica brand is sure to delight consumers worldwide, and further advance our mission to make the future of eyewear smart. We look forward to launching the line via our optical store partners in January [2024], as well as on Nautica.com soon after."