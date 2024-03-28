Neäl & Wølf becomes Leaping Bunny approved

Lancashire-based professional haircare brand Neäl & Wølf has been Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty Free International, the leading organisation working to end animal testing.

Leaping Bunny is the globally recognised gold standard for cruelty-free products and requires brands to go above and beyond laws restricting animal testing. Neäl & Wølf is only the second professional colour brand to receive the approval.

The stamp of approval confirms to consumers that the entire portfolio of Neäl & Wølf, including its products, raw materials, and ingredients, has not been, or ever has been, tested on animals during any stage of product development and manufacturing.

To receive the accolade, Neäl & Wølf has reviewed more than 450 ingredients and raw materials across all its product lines to ensure compliance over the past two years.

All Neäl & Wølf products are sulphate-free, paraben-free, TEA-free and DEA-free with a selection of vegan-friendly products, including their full professional colour range. Moving forward, the haircare brand states that all new product launches will be 100 percent vegan friendly and the brand is also working to reformulate its current product roster to be vegan friendly too.

In addition, the brand is also pledging to make all packaging from a minimum of 35 percent PCR plastic, meaning it has already been recycled before use, helping to reduce single-use plastic.

Neäl & Wølf hydrate range Credits: Neäl & Wølf

Neil Capstick, founder of Neäl & Wølf, said in a statement: “The Leaping Bunny award is a huge achievement for Neäl & Wølf, our team have worked closely with Cruelty Free International over the past two years to achieve this approval and we are proud to be rolling the label out across our roster of award-winning hair care.

“We have been a clear leader in affordable cruelty free hair care since we launched and are investing in reformulations that will allow our entire product range to be 100 percent vegan friendly. This is really important to us and our customers and will further our credentials as a cruelty free brand. Being only the second professional colour brand to be Leaping Bunny Approved makes this a landmark achievement and signifies the importance of this approval for our industry.”