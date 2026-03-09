Neinver closes 2025 with 1.72 billion euros in sales across its 20 European assets

Neinver, a Spanish multinational specialising in the management, development and investment of real estate assets, which owns The Style Outlets and Factory brands, closed 2025 with 1.72 billion euros in sales (1.99 billion dollars) across its 20 European assets. This marks a 5 percent increase compared to 2024. The portfolio's results, comprising 16 outlet centres and four retail and leisure parks, "highlight how the outlet format is a strategic channel for brands," a statement read.

Neinver manages operations across six european countries

Founded in 1969, the company manages 17 outlet centres, four retail parks and more than 800 brands across six European countries: France; Germany; Italy; Poland; Spain; and the Netherlands. The company also welcomed over 70 million visitors to its properties in 2025. The occupancy rate remained solid, maintaining the high levels of previous years at 97 percent. Key retail indicators, including average spend per visitor and conversion rate, improved by three percent year-over-year.

Castel Guelfo The Style Outlets Credits: Neinver

"The positive results demonstrate the continued success of our approach: a long-term commitment to active asset management and creating value for brands, consumers and partners," Daniel Losantos, CEO of Neinver, highlighted in the statement. "Thirty years ago, we opened Las Rozas The Style Outlets, the first outlet centre in Spain and one of the first in Europe. Since then, we have consistently developed our value proposition to meet the needs of our partners and customers. For brands, this means efficiency, agility and growth; for consumers, it means offering value, convenience and exceptional visitor experiences."

In 2025, the company signed the highest number of lease agreements to date and strengthened its partnerships with brands such as Nike, Guess, Levi's, Asics, Puma, Skechers, adidas, Hugo Boss, Pandora, Rituals and New Balance, among others. In Italy, Pinalli opened its doors at Castel Guelfo The Style Outlets, while Only arrived at both of the group's outlets in the country. There were also several reopenings in the Italian centres. Colmar opened new stores in both Vicolungo and Castel Guelfo. Ixos and Trussardi also opened in Vicolungo, in addition to a refit of the Boss store, also in Vicolungo.

The San Sebastián de los Reyes location of The Style Outlets in Madrid is slated for renovation later this year. The company is broadening its European footprint with a planned extension of Viladecans The Style Outlets in Barcelona and an upgraded dining sector at Italy’s Vicolungo The Style Outlets. Development is also well underway for Alpes The Style Outlets, the firm’s second French project. This 20,400 square meter retail destination is slated for completion in late 2027.