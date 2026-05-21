Net-a-Porter facing strike action from London warehouse staff

Luxury e-tailer Net-a-Porter is facing a strike from 100 workers at its distribution centre in London. Deliveries are expected to be “savaged” due to the industrial action. The warehouse currently remains in operation, the company confirmed.

The walk out, which was expected to take place between May 20 and 21, comes in response to the company’s alleged failure to pay the London Living Wage to its lowest-paid staff, GMB Union said. According to the organisation, members claimed to have been made to feel under pressure for participating in the run up.

In a statement, Craig Prickett, GMB regional organiser, said such action is “always a last resort”, adding: “Our members want a fair resolution, and we would welcome the company coming back to the table with an offer we can present to the workforce, one that meets the expectations set by Net-a-Porter’s own previous commitments.”

Prickett continued: “This dispute can still be resolved without any disruption to distribution if the company chooses to act now before the action takes place. Our members were given assurances about the London Living Wage, so all they are asking for is what was promised to them.”

In a statement to FashionUnited, LuxExperience, Net-a-Porter's parent company, said: “LuxExperience acknowledges and fully respects our employees' right to take industrial action.

"Our priority remains that we recognise the vital contribution of our employees and remain open to engaging in constructive dialogue with union representatives as we navigate the next steps in this process, whilst ensuring we protect the long-term sustainability of our business.”

The strike comes as Net-a-Porter’s financial positioning continues to improve under the turnaround strategy of LuxExperience. Earlier this week, the Germany multibrand group reported the stabilisation of revenues during the Q3 of 2026, with the luxury segment, including Net-a-Porter, anticipated to show further improvements.

In a statement, LuxExperience CEO Michael Kliger said: “Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter, as well as Yoox, showed further sequential improvements, which are fully in line with our ongoing transformation plan for both segments. We are fully on track to achieve our forecasted results for the full 2026 financial year.”

This article was updated May 21, 12pm CEST to include a statement from LuxExperience and an update on the status of the warehouse's operations.