Net-a-Porter London warehouse workers resume strike after rejecting pay offer

Workers at Net-a-Porter’s Charlton warehouse have resumed their strike after rejecting the luxury e-tailer’s latest pay offer. After a period of postponement, action by members of trade union GMB walked out again on July 7 and continued into July 8.

GMB said the majority of workers have rejected the company’s pay offer, with fresh redundancies also said to be adding towards growing anger across the workforce. The organisation had postponed industrial action earlier this year to allow for negotiations, with the goal of reaching a revised agreement on an improved offer.

In a statement, Craig Prickett, GMB regional organiser, said: “Members are raising serious concerns that a significant part of the proposed pay package relies on performance targets they believe are unrealistic, unachievable and, in many cases, outside of employees’ control. The dispute has further intensified following the announcement of a further round of redundancies, leaving many employees facing uncertainty over their jobs.”

Strike action at the Charlton warehouse was first initiated in May, at which time deliveries were expected to be “savaged” despite the warehouse remaining operational. Workers raised concerns over Net-a-Porter’s alleged failure to pay the London Living Wage to its lowest-paid staff.

At the time, LuxExperience, Net-a-Porter’s parent company, said it was “open to engaging in constructive dialogue with union representatives as we navigate the next steps in this process”.

The strike comes as Net-a-Porter’s financial positioning continues to improve under the turnaround strategy of LuxExperience. The German multibrand group reported the stabilisation of revenues during the Q3 of 2026, with the luxury segment, including Net-a-Porter, anticipated to show further improvements. FashionUnited has contacted LuxExperience with a request to comment on the latest strike action.