Neutrogena partners with Nourished on 3D-printed skin supplements

Neutrogena launched state-of-the-art, personalised, 3D-printed skin supplements with Nourished at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to offer bespoke gummies powered by digital skin assessment.

The skincare brand is leveraging its existing Skin360 mobile app to utilise artificial intelligence and the latest in 3D-printing technology to create on-demand dietary supplements carefully crafted with skin-loving ingredients designed to help consumers meet their personal skincare goals.

The ‘Skinstacks’ are formulated in partnership with personalised supplement company Nourished, combining its proprietary 3D printing with Neutrogena’s digital skin assessment, which uses over 100,000 skin pixels to analyse over 2,000 facial attributes and consumers’ skin needs and goals.

This data is then used to identify and recommend a daily vegan, sugar-free, skin-nutrient gummy with seven layers of vitamins and nutrients to achieve their specific skin health goal, such as ageless, clear, hydrate, glow or resilient.

Image: Nourished x Neutrogena Skin360 Skinstacks

Roberto Khoury, senior vice president at Neutrogena, said in a statement: “At Neutrogena, we are grounded in the belief that beauty begins with healthy skin and are proud of a heritage that consistently delivers skincare solutions built at the intersection of science and technology, in a way that makes sophisticated science simple and inclusive for our consumers.

“Working with Nourished allows us to further that commitment by marrying our award-winning digital skin assessment with Nourished elegant 3D printing technology to create on-demand dietary supplements to help consumers meet their personal skincare goals.”

The ‘Nourished x Neutrogena Skin360 Skinstacks’ cost 49.99 US dollars for a 28-day supply and are delivered to the consumer within 14 days of ordering.