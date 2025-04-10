New B Corp standards: What changes for businesses?

B Lab has announced new standards for B Corp certification, marking the largest revision in the non-profit organisation's 19-year history. This follows years of consultation with businesses, experts, and civil society organisations, according to B Lab's press release.

Nearly 10,000 companies across 160 industries worldwide are B Corp certified. To obtain B Corp certification, a brand is assessed on various sustainability pillars, including working conditions and environmental impact. A minimum score of 80 out of 200 points on the B Impact Assessment is required for certification. In the fashion industry, Patagonia (166 points), Fabienne Chapot (86.3 points), and Ganni (90.6 points) hold B Corp certifications.

B Corp evolves: From points system to mandatory performance in seven impact areas

B Lab is moving away from its familiar points system for B Corp certification. Instead, companies must demonstrate mandatory performance within seven impact areas and comply with new guidelines. The non-profit emphasises that these guidelines help companies consistently create value for all stakeholders. According to B Lab, the new standards align with international sustainability frameworks such as GRI, SBTi, and Fairtrade. The guidelines are freely accessible via the B Impact Platform and serve as an open-source blueprint for corporate social responsibility.

The seven impact areas are: Purpose & Stakeholder Governance – Companies must operate with a clear mission, incorporating the interests of all stakeholders in decision-making.

Climate Action – Companies must develop a concrete action plan to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Large companies must report their emissions according to science-based targets.

Human Rights – Companies must identify and proactively address risks of human rights violations within their own operations and supply chains.

Fair Labour – Employees must be able to count on fair wages, good working conditions, and involvement in decision-making.

Environmental Stewardship and Circularity – Companies must measure and actively reduce their environmental impact, both within the organization and throughout their supply chain.

Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion – Companies must ensure inclusive and diverse workplaces and contribute to just and equitable communities.

Public Policy & Collective Action - Companies must play a leading role in fostering shared understanding and implementing solutions for a just, inclusive, and regenerative economy. This role includes a fair and responsible contribution to the economy and infrastructure of their countries.

Reassessments will take place after three and five years. Companies must demonstrate actual progress during these reviews.

“In a world already grappling with a climate crisis, experiencing massive biodiversity loss annually, and facing ever-increasing social inequality, adequate legislation is lagging. With these renewed B Corp standards, B Lab offers companies a clear framework for impactful business practices. These standards are current, consistent, and future-oriented, providing a compass for aligning purpose and profit and making this the global norm,” shares Tessa van Soest, executive director of B Lab Benelux.

Judy Rodrigues, director of standards at B Lab Global, emphasises the broadly supported approach: “After four years, two public consultations, and 26,000 responses from businesses, experts, and the public, we are confident that these standards are clear, ambitious, and capable of raising the bar globally.”