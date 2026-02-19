New Balance achieves 9.2 billion dollars in annual sales

US sportswear giant New Balance achieved a notable feat for 2025, recording an annual global sales growth of 19 percent year-over-year, amounting to 9.2 billion dollars.

The figures were shared in a business update by the company’s president and CEO, Joe Preston, who noted that this was New Balance’s fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth.

“Our footwear and apparel products continued to deliver across lifestyle and performance, consistently meeting and exceeding consumer expectations,” Preston added.

The company went on to report “record-setting” results across nearly every region, particularly in North America and Europe, where performance was up 20 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

Its global apparel business and owned retail, meanwhile, surpassed one billion dollars for the first time, amid a stronger focus on customer experience within global key accounts, specialty retailers and D2C business.

When speaking on performance drivers, Preston highlighted the launch of New Balance’s Asia Design Studio, unifying teams across Tokyo, Shanghai, and Seoul; investments across digital capabilities and domestic manufacturing, including piloting a new production facility in New Hampshire, US; and a renewed focus on court, field, track and pitch, emphasised through athlete partnerships and event-related campaigns.

“As we look ahead, we will stay focused and true to who we are as we strengthen our brand, maximise our global opportunities and prioritise our unique ‘One NB’ culture,” Preston concluded.