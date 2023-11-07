New Balance, Skechers targets of Nike infringement lawsuit

Sportswear giant Nike is understood to have filed a federal lawsuit against New Balance and Skechers, accusing the two footwear companies of infringing on its patented technology.

The complaints, both seen by Reuters, are in relation to Nike’s ‘Flyknit’ technology, utilised in the manufacturing of the upper portions of running, football and basketball sneakers.

Nike filed the suit against New Balance in Massachusetts federal court, where it stated that the brand’s Fresh Foam, FuelCell and other styles violated its patent rights.

Meanwhile, Skechers was faced with a similar lawsuit in Los Angeles, where Nike claimed that a number of the brand’s shoes, including Ultra Flex and Glide Step, had infringed on the patents.

The company has requested for money damages and orders that would block both New Balance and Skechers from infringing.

In a statement to Reuters, New Balance said that it “fully respects competitors’ intellectual property rights, but Nike does not own the exclusive right to design and produce footwear by traditional manufacturing methods that have been used in the industry for decades”.

It isn’t the first time that Nike has pursued lawsuits defending its Flyknit patents. The company previously sued Adidas and Puma for similar claims, both of which ultimately settled their lawsuits.

Meanwhile, Lululemon was another subject of a Nike Flyknit lawsuit in early 2023, with the case yet to reach an end.