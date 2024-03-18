New collaboration between IHKIB and WRAP aims to promote Turkish clothing exports to the US

On the last day of the Texhibition sourcing fair in Istanbul, which promised a refreshed denim sector and a focus on the upmarket segment and new markets, the Istanbul Garment Exporters Association (IHKIB) entered into a collaboration with WRAP (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production) to promote Turkish garment exports to the US.

The Virginia-based organisation, whose acronym used to stand for "Worldwide Responsible Apparel Production", is committed to safe, compliant, humane and ethical production in the textile and apparel industry worldwide and awards certifications to manufacturing companies; more than 3,500 worldwide to date.

Pilot project to lead Turkish companies to WRAP certification

At the centre of the agreement is a pilot project developed by IHKIB and WRAP that aims to identify leading Turkish apparel companies exporting to the US and encourage them to become WRAP certified. In return, WRAP will provide free in-person and virtual training to guide these companies through the certification process.

"WRAP is committed to promoting responsible and ethical practices in the global textile and apparel industry. Partnering with organisations like IHKIB allows us to expand our reach and contribute to the success of Turkish exporters, reinforcing our shared values," commented WRAP president and CEO Avedis Seferian in a press release.

By taking this step, the Istanbul-based association, whose members represent 80 percent of Turkish apparel exports, aims to make it easier for them to navigate new markets and keep them up to date with industry developments. The pilot project aims to strengthen business relations between Turkey and the US and create additional opportunities for mutual co-operation in both countries.

"This partnership with WRAP fits seamlessly into our mission to lead IHKIB members to excellence, sustainability and global competitiveness, which ultimately contributes to our goal of increasing Turkish apparel exports to the lucrative U.S. market," said Selcuk Mehmet Kaya, chairman of IHKIB's International Relations and Sustainability Committee.