New collaboration established to modernise American fashion industry

Israeli-American production company Kornit Digital is entering into a strategic partnership with Mas Acme USA, the US subsidiary of the global apparel manufacturer MAS Holdings. Together, they aim to modernise the American fashion industry, Kornit Digital announced in a press release.

MAS Holdings is the largest apparel technology player in South Asia and works for major names such as Nike, Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Gap and Marks & Spencer. The American division, Mas Acme USA, specialises in supply chain optimisation and digital production technology.

The collaboration should make it easier for fashion brands connected to MAS Holdings to produce on demand and without overproduction, without dependence on manufacturers in distant countries. This could result in less textile waste, shorter lead times and better margins for fashion companies, the press release emphasised. The collaboration initially focuses on the American market.

By combining Kornit’s technology with MAS’s data-driven approach, a renewed model is created in which buyers have the opportunity to purchase smaller and more precisely. “The fashion industry is large and complex, but the system is outdated and full of waste,” said Ronen Samuel, chief executive officer of Kornit Digital. “There is an urgent need for change. This collaboration shows that it can be done differently.”