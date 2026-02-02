New communications collective launches in London

Lobby PR is joining fellow communication agency KiNC to form a new communications collective called the CultureComm Group.

In a statement, CultureComm Group said the collective aims to build “a connected, culturally fluent group of specialist, founder-led agencies,” which will provide a supportive and collaborative, growth-minded structure for agencies, while allowing them to broaden their reach in terms of services and experiences to improve client trust and confidence.

Paul Knipe, who founded KiNC in 2012 and is the new chief executive of the CultureComm Group, said: “We are playing at the opposite end of the spectrum to the massive group Holdco model. Our structure talks to brands that recognise that cultural proximity and operational depth are best delivered by passionate and knowledgeable agency founders and their teams.

“The agencies that fit this model are seeking like-minded partners, mentorship by people who understand their goals, and a growth framework - things that are difficult to achieve operating alone. We’re keen to talk to other aligned agencies that might be interested in what CultureComm offers.”

Lobby PR, founded by Ashley Smith, is a fashion PR agency with over a decade of experience in blending consumer insight and creative PR strategy to deliver earned-first visibility for brands. It will sit alongside KiNC, which provides PR, social, talent, and experiential services for a cross-section of consumer brands.

On the collaboration, Smith added: “Joining CultureComm Group allows us to protect our philosophy, stay true to our values and continue doing what we do best, while gaining the structure and support to refine and grow our business into the future.”