New direction for Chiara Boni: International growth and expanded collection

Italian fashion label Chiara Boni La Petite Robe, known for its cocktail dresses and presence in department stores such as Saks and Bloomingdale’s, is embarking on a new growth phase. Founder Chiara Boni left the company in 2024, and the Germanetti family has fully acquired the brand. More is now known about the brand’s new direction, as Chiara Boni chairman Monica Belardinelli revealed to Milanese fashion trade publication Milano Finanza Fashion (MFF).

Summary Chiara Boni La Petite Robe is focusing on international growth, particularly in the US, Europe and the Middle East.

The brand is expanding its collection with new product categories and materials, making the range more diverse.

In addition to growth in department stores, Chiara Boni is investing in a new logistics centre in New Jersey and a fourth store in Italy, while sales in the first quarter of 2025 rose by 15 percent.

The focus is primarily on international growth, with special attention on the American market, where the brand now generates 60 percent of its sales. Europe and the Middle East are also important. Belardinelli said that a new export manager has been hired to develop these markets.

The autumn/winter 2025/26 collection is the first to be fully created by the in-house creative team. The brand is expanding its range with new products such as knitwear, blouses, jackets and accessories. New materials are also being used, such as cotton and merino wool, in addition to the well-known stretch jersey. Chiara Boni is increasingly focusing on a complete range, from everyday wear to evening wear.

In addition to its presence in American department stores, the brand is opening a new logistics centre in New Jersey to support online sales. In Italy, where the clothing is designed, the brand will open a fourth store this year. Stores previously opened in Milan, Rome and Monte Carlo.

Chiara Boni is doing well financially. In the first quarter of 2025, sales grew by 15 percent. The brand expects this growth to continue, despite the uncertain global economic situation.