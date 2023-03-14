New ethical and vegan skincare line Fruit Works launches

Fruit Works, a new natural and ethical line of bath, body and skincare products that aims to offer “true food for the skin” accessible to all, has launched.

The made-in-England skincare brand offers formations that are 91 percent naturally derived, as well as being vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist approved. It is launching with 10 products, including face masks, body scrubs, glow mist, a body soufflé and a hair treatment.

The range utilises a 100 percent natural fruit complex throughout, derived from bilberry, sugar cane, orange, lemon, and sugar maple that deliver five natural AHAs to the skin - lactic, glycolic, citric, malic and tartaric acids.

These ingredients together create “little skincare superstars to brighten, accelerate cell renewal and add moisture to leave skin feeling smoother and rejuvenated,” explains Fruit Works in the press release.

The complex it adds is the skin's “very own bodyguard and superhero,” as it aids the skin’s function as a protective barrier from harmful chemical and environmental exposure that can lead to premature ageing.

While essential oils and its fruity fragrance are designed to be mood-boosting. Products have top notes of Kalahari melon, mint, and peach nectar with middle notes of calming cyclamen and jasmine finishing on a base of smooth, milky coconut.

Fruit Works is launching 10 products across hair, body and skincare, with individual items priced 10 pounds each and under. In addition, the products include a minimum of 30 percent PCR (post-consumer recycled) materials in its packaging and everything is 100 percent recyclable.

Highlights include a brightening face mask developed for all lacklustre skin to radiate, smooth and hydrate, a versatile multi balm that offers a 24-hour concentrated moisturising barrier balm for dry skin featuring apricot oil and raspberry seed oil, and mini foot and bath bombs formulated with upcycled cherry oil.