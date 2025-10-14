New European Circular Textile Coalition advocates for more robust recycling policy

Eleven European textile companies have united in the new European Circular Textile Coalition to influence the policy agenda for circular textiles. In a manifesto, the members urge the EU to leverage post-consumer recycled (PCR) textiles as a catalyst for green jobs; textile industry innovation; and an improved competitive position. Reju, Resortecs, COLEO, Tissage de Charlieu, Synergies TLC, Nouvelles Fibres Textiles, Sympany, European Spinning Group, Ariadne, Erdotex, Utexbel and Noyfil.

The coalition urgently calls on the EU to align its regulatory ambitions with investments in recycling and production systems. “If the system is not prepared, many sustainability regulations, particularly the most progressive ones, will prove ineffective. Our goal is to bridge that gap,” the coalition emphasised in a press release.

Europe produces 12.6 million tonnes of textile waste annually. The vast majority is landfilled, incinerated or exported. Only one percent is recycled into new clothing. Legislation such as the extended producer responsibility (EPR) requires brands to increase these percentages, but this proves challenging in practice.

To facilitate rapid change, the coalition proposes three policy principles. First, ensure a competitive European textile chain by nearshoring production. Second, prioritise high-quality textile-to-textile (T2T) recycling, using post-consumer recycled (PCR) textile waste as the primary raw material over unworn industrial waste. Finally, mandate the use of recycled fibres in textiles with ambitious yet achievable targets.

To put the manifesto into action, the coalition calls on other players in the textile value chain to join and announces talks with policymakers. In the press release, the coalition takes a firm stance: “Voluntary efforts have clearly proven insufficient. We need binding agreements to boost demand for recycled materials. Action must be taken now.”

The European Circular Textile Coalition (2025) Credits: European Circular Textile Coalition