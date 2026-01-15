New German textile law aims to address fast fashion waste crisis

Fast fashion is creating growing disposal problems in Germany. Consequently, environment minister Carsten Schneider (SPD) plans to hold manufacturers more accountable by requiring them to contribute to the disposal costs of used clothing. This initiative is a response to the issue of overfilled clothing donation bins, which are predominantly filled with low-cost fashion.

Since January 2025, textiles in Germany have been required to be disposed of separately. However, the volume of clothing is enormous. According to the European Commission and the European Parliament, the EU generates around 12.6 million tonnes of textile waste annually, with 5.2 million tonnes from clothing and footwear alone. This amounts to approximately 12 kilograms per person each year. The container operators, typically non-profit organisations like Caritas or the German Red Cross, are now struggling to dispose of unusable clothing and are left with the associated costs.

“Fast fashion is also leading to an extreme waste problem in this country,” Schneider told German newspaper the Rheinische Post. “The consequences of this order-and-throw-away mentality are truly dramatic.” He added that many consumers are unaware of the scale of the problem and that the most crucial part of the solution is to purchase fewer of these low-cost parcels from China. For this to be successful, both prices and awareness of the issue must increase.

Schneider is now pursuing a textile law that would require manufacturers to contribute to disposal costs. He emphasised that this would primarily generate new funds for recycling and clothing disposal.

Not everyone in the industry is welcoming the plans. While the HDE calls for a practical, low-bureaucracy model and points to experiences in other sectors, the German Confederation of the Textile and Fashion Industry Gesamtverband textil+mode has warned against making German manufacturers liable for all waste streams. The association also demands a say in how the regulations are implemented.

In parallel, efforts are underway at the EU level to curb the influx of cheap imports. A customs surcharge of three euros per parcel has been introduced to reduce the flow of low-cost goods from platforms such as Temu and Shein. Last September, more than 20 European textile and clothing organisations also demanded immediate regulations against ultra-fast fashion, including taxes on small parcels and the removal of customs exemptions for goods valued under 150 euros.