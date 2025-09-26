New Hermès workshop in France to produce Kelly and Birkin bags

Paris - Luxury group Hermès inaugurated its 24th leather goods workshop in France on Friday, located in Isle-d'Espagnac, Charente. The site will eventually employ 260 artisans, according to a statement.

Hermès has seen continuous sales growth. Its turnover increased by more than 7 percent in the first half of 2025, reaching 8 billion euros. “This new workshop confirms the house's decision to continue producing exclusively in France, in regions that are cradles of manufacturing expertise,” the group stated.

This new site joins the three leather goods workshops in the Southwest hub: the one in Nontron, inaugurated in 1995; the glove and leather goods workshop in Saint-Junien in 1998; and the Montbron leather goods workshop in 2014.

“The Kelly and Birkin bags, as well as small leather goods, are manufactured in this new workshop,” Hermès specified.

The group received support for this new site from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Development and Innovation Agency and the Grand Angoulême urban community.

The group has three other site projects underway in Loupes (Gironde), Charleville-Mézières (Ardennes), and Colombelles (Calvados). The Colombelles project was announced in April and is expected to open in 2028.