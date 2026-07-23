New Inditex board member buys half a million euros worth of company shares

Madrid – Among the latest news surrounding the Spanish fashion giant, Inditex's management has reported the acquisition of a significant volume of company shares by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri. He is the former chief executive officer of BBVA and former executive chairman of Bankia and CaixaBank. The company welcomed him as a new member of its board of directors following its last annual general meeting.

To briefly recap how the economist and former banker joined the Inditex “universe”, the company announced its first-quarter results for fiscal year 2026 at the beginning of last June. Somewhat surprisingly, Inditex also revealed its intention to propose the appointment of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri as a new independent director to its board. This proposal was to be made during the fashion group's upcoming ordinary annual general meeting. The meeting took place as scheduled on July 7. All items on the agenda were approved, including item 5.g, which concerned the appointment of Goirigolzarri as a new member of Inditex's board of directors in the capacity of an independent director.

Following the annual general meeting, the Inditex board of directors met on the same day, July 7. They reached several agreements. These included the continuation of Marta Ortega as non-executive chair of the Inditex board of directors; the re-election of Óscar Garcia Maceiras as chief executive officer; and the appointment of roles within the board's committees. On this point, Goirigolzarri was appointed as a member of the Inditex audit and compliance committee, and as a member and chairman of the appointments and remuneration committee.

Share purchase of half a million euros

In a move that supports his new role and responsibilities within the company, Inditex has submitted an announcement to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The announcement, dated Wednesday, July 22, 2026, reports Goirigolzarri's acquisition of a block of 9,250 Inditex shares. The purchase was made on July 20 at a unit price of 53.75 euros, bringing the total transaction value to 497,187.50 euros (5,65,926.16 dollars).

Placing the transaction in the context of the Spanish fashion multinational's recent share performance, the purchase price was slightly above both the opening and closing prices for Inditex shares on Monday, July 20. On that day, Inditex shares opened at 53.38 euros per share and closed at 53.44 euros, after reaching an intraday high of 53.98 euros per share.

Since then, Inditex shares have continued to trend upwards. This has been driven in part by a recent valuation from Bank of America, which raised its target price for Inditex shares by +4.84 percent, from 62 euros to 65 euros per share. This target price is +19 percent higher than the 54.60 euros at which Inditex shares closed on Wednesday, and +18.92 percent higher than their current trading price of 54.66 euros.

Beyond this potential, looking at the performance of Inditex shares over the last 12 months, the Spanish company's stock has seen a revaluation of +29.87 percent. It has risen from 42.04 euros to 54.60 euros at the close of trading on July 22, 2025, and 2026, respectively. During this period, the company's shares reached a high of 58.28 euros per share on February 19, 2026. They are currently down -6.31 percent from that peak.