New investor found for La Perla: Production and jobs secured

The wait is over for La Perla. As the Italian Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (Mimit) announced today, an industrial investor has been found for the Italian lingerie label. This investor is expected to secure production and jobs, leading the heritage brand into a new future. The new industrial player, along with the associated industrial plan, will be presented to Mimit, the trade unions, and local authorities on June 10.

The deadline for binding purchase offers for La Perla's assets was May 14 at 12pm. This was when the official bidding period ended.

“La Perla is saved! We are ready to assign this symbol of Made in Italy to an industrial player who guarantees the brand, the production site, and all 210 employees – with a further 40 new hires. An extraordinary result, which is the result of a great team effort,” said the Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy, Senator Adolfo Urso. He made the statement during a meeting at the La Perla site in Bologna, which was also attended by workers, local institutions, and trade union organisations.

40 new jobs planned

During the meeting, Urso expressed his gratitude to State Secretary Fausta Bergamotto, who is responsible for corporate crises, as well as to the Italian and English insolvency administrators, the commissioners, and the employees of Mimit. He also emphasised that the new industrial player will be officially presented at the ministry on June 10.

Until the transfer to the new buyer is completed, an arrangement to extend unemployment benefits will be worked out in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour. This measure is to be included in an upcoming legislative decree.

“A qualifying element of the project is the desire to maintain and revitalise the Bologna production site, as well as to invest in its gradual reactivation as a production centre for the brand. A decision that, beyond its symbolic value, reveals a clear strategy to strengthen Made in Italy as a trademark of the brand,” Urso continued.

Embroidery Credits: La Perla, via Facebook