New look: Massimo Dutti presents new logo

Fashion retailer Massimo Dutti, which belongs to the Spanish fashion group Inditex, has revealed a new logo as part of a company-wide rebranding strategy.

The refreshed design is characterised by a simple typography that stands out from the old logo with clear, unadorned letters.

The redesign of the logo is part of the company's new rebranding strategy, Massimo Dutti announced on Wednesday. The brand wants to improve its image and move more in the direction of the modern and minimalist ‘Quiet Luxury’ trend.

The reorientation also includes a new interior design concept for the label's stores as well as a revised communication strategy based on visual storytelling.

It follows similar rebrands at other Inditex-owned labels, including Bershka, which last year also revealed a new logo and cleaner image, initiated alongside a retail network rejuvenation.