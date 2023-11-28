New Look partners with TrusTrace to support sustainability strategy

British high-street fashion chain New Look is partnering with traceability and compliance solutions provider TrusTrace to gain greater visibility across its supply chain through suppliers and assist in identifying responsible sourcing and business continuity risks.

The move is part of New Look’s ‘Kind to Our Core’ sustainability programme, where the retailer pledged new Science Based Targets in October, including a near-term target of reducing carbon emissions by 46 percent by 2031 across Scope 1 and 2 and Scope 3, alongside a long-term target to become Net Zero by 2040.

Commenting on the partnership, Shameek Ghosh, chief executive and co-founder of TrusTrace, said in a statement: “New Look is the first major UK retailer to join forces with TrusTrace, marking a major milestone in our pursuit to make global supply chains traceable, circular, and fair.

“TrusTrace facilitates data collection from Tier 1 through to Tier 4, enabling New Look to access granular, validated product data to support its sustainability goals. This partnership will contribute to New Look’s ‘Kind to our Core’ mission by helping them make informed decisions to enhance responsible sourcing.”

Sue Fairley, head of sustainability at New Look, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with TrusTrace to gain deeper visibility through to our Tier 4 suppliers, helping us to further mitigate any supply chain risks.

“We’ve already made incredible progress through our ‘Kind to Our Core’ sustainability programme – as evidenced in our recently released 2023 Sustainability Report – and it’s just the beginning.”