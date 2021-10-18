New Look to open flagship store at Liverpool One

New Look is opening a flagship store in Liverpool.

Relocating from its temporary location on Upper South John Street to 19 South John Street, the brand is staying in the Liverpool One shopping centre.

The 20,000 square foot retail space is a renewal of the commitment that the brand has to Liverpool One, having first opened a store at the shopping destination in 2008. The Liverpool location was a part of New Look’s wider UK expansion, with the brand saying that the store went “from strength to strength.”

“New Look is a staple in Liverpool One,” said Alison Clegg, director of asset management at Grosvenor Britain & Ireland. “I am confident its new store will allow the brand to excel.”

The new store is made up of a two-floor atrium space, including a large screens display of the brand’s latest clothing. The screens will also demonstrate to customers the different ways to style New Look pieces while they are shopping.

With Liverpool One containing around 170 stores, bars and restaurants, Clegg notes that the new flagship store will only add to the “vibrant mix of independent and international brands.”

“We look forward to welcoming new shoppers to the brand to come and see our striking new store design,” said Nigel Oddy, chief executive officer at New Look.