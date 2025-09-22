New petition in the UK seeks protection for models against unauthorised use of AI

A new petition has been launched in a bid to protect models from the unauthorised use of artificial intelligence (AI). The fast-growing technology, which remains largely unregulated, has raised concerns over its potential to exploit a model by creating their likeness without their permission.

Established by the British Fashion Model Agents Association (BFMA), an affiliate of the British Fashion Council (BFC), the petition already has around 2,348 signatures from models, each of whom are confirmed to have not granted permission for their likeness or image to be used for AI purposes.

The statement read: “It is the signatories’ view that without appropriate safeguards in place, unrestrained use of AI technologies may significantly damage the careers of many in the industry and that swift action must be taken.”

The BFMA particularly addresses the lack of legal protection in the case of misusing an individual’s image, which it said could result in “unequal bargaining power” between models and commercial stakeholders. Without requirements for consent or compensation, the association also believes there could be a “dramatic loss of jobs within the industry”.

In order to fill in the existing gap among the UK’s legislative protection, the BFMA is calling for certain regulations to be implemented, including written consent by a model on specifically agreed licensing terms.

In making its points, the association referenced existing laws and legislation that already tackle the nonconsensual use of digital replicas or AI-generated likeness in the EU and the US. “We encourage the UK Government to also address this issue clearly and effectively in its coming AI legislation,” the organisation added.