New platform supports sourcing of flax-linen and hemp in Europe

The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp has launched a new online platform that enables users to select creative textiles for fashion and home markets, as well as explore the latest innovations in European flax-linen and hemp materials and textile & technical solutions.

The new platform, Linen & Hemp Dream Lab, is the result of the merger of the former linendreamlab.com and flaxandhempdirectory.com platforms, and offers an enriched experience with detailed product data sheets that outline the materials' technical features and applications.

Various filter options according to product type, markets (fashion, decoration, technical), composition, width, weight, minimum order quantity or thematic inspiration (characteristics, aspects, patterns, etc.) allow easy access to the materials users are looking for.

The aim: To highlight 1,000+ materials, textiles and technical innovations

The catalogue has been expanded, including flax-linen and hemp textile materials, as well as solutions and services for technical applications (reinforcements, composites, fillers, etc.).

In addition, the platform allows high-resolution zoom ins to examine materials and solutions in detail. Clear descriptions make it easy to evaluate references. The platform also offers the option of contacting suppliers like creators, designers, brands and specialists in composite materials.

There is also a physical Linen & Hemp Dream Lab immersive showroom in Paris that accompanies the platform, which can be accessed by appointment only.

Paris showroom of the Linen & Hemp Dream Lab. Credits: Alliance for European Flax- Linen & Hemp

The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp (formerly known as CELC, founded in 1951) is the only European agro-industrial organisation that serves as a global reference and brings together all players in the European Flax-Linen and Hemp value chain.

The new sourcing platform can be accessed via the Alliance's website, allianceflaxlinenhemp.eu.