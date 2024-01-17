New targets, no gender and international expansion: No Name’s ambitions for 2024

Famous for its platform sneakers adopted by the Spice Girls in the 90s, shoe brand No Name is looking to reposition its offering to attract new customers. Valérie Chétrit, the group's marketing and communications director, spoke to FashionUnited about the company's ambitions for the coming year.

"In 2023, we repositioned the entire offer," said Chétrit. Over the past 12 months, No Name has focused on segmenting its products and redefining its bestsellers in order to "define targets in France and internationally, and target new consumers”.

As such, the brand has made a number of changes to its digital business, notably by developing product categories and its presence on marketplaces. Aware of the importance of ‘digital’, the brand decided to invest in a more intuitive interface, a clearer design and more attractive visuals to make online shopping easier for consumers. A strategy that has paid off, according to Chétrit, who reported very positive feedback.

No Name campaign Credits: No Name

"When you look back, No Name is about shoes with well-known soles with which you gain height. The brand has a very strong DNA, associated with the style of the 90s. We want to maintain the originality of our models, while renewing our offer,” confided Chétrit. While the company continues to focus on its flagship offer, it is also developing collections aimed at new audiences. In summer 2024, it will present a collection based around a "no gender" line, which will include the Krazee Runner, one of the brand's flagship models.

Although No Name plans to diversify its collections in the future, Chétrit insisted on the importance of maintaining an "accessible" sneaker offer. "We always remain on an affordable sneaker offer, extremely well positioned compared to our various competitors."

When asked about the sustainability issues now facing brands, Chétrit noted: "Some of our sneakers are responsible: some of our models are made from GOTS-certified organic cotton. Wherever possible, we want to incorporate sustainability and eco-responsible materials, so that consumers can benefit without losing quality and comfort."

No Name campaign Credits: No Name

In 2024, No Name aims to consolidate its presence abroad

For the second year running, the brand took part in the Italian fashion trade show Pitti Uomo, which was held from January 9 to 12, 2024. Chétrit explained to FashionUnited that No Name's participation in this event was a strategic choice. "As a brand, we wanted to gain visibility and increase our presence internationally, particularly in Italy.” She added: "Pitti Uomo is an important event for B2B (business to business), to present our "no gender" offer in exclusivity, but also for press and influence."

No Name, which already had two stores in Paris, opened a shop-in-shop in Marseille in 2023. Its products are also sold at Galeries Lafayette and Printemps Haussmann for the second year running. For the past few weeks, the brand has been sold in a shop-in-shop of the Rautureau Apple Shoes group, located in Brussels. The brand is also already present in a number of countries, including Germany, Spain, Bulgaria and Ukraine, as well as in Hong Kong and Japan for several years.

No Name Credits: No Name

In 2024, No Name aims to maintain its retail presence and develop its wholesale network. "There are no immediate plans to open our own boutiques," Chétrit pointed out. The brand's ambitions for the coming year are focused on international expansion.

No Name also aims to open points of sale in the US and other currently undisclosed territories.