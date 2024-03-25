New Textile Product Manager and Designer course to launch in Italy

Italy’s booming textile industry is to see a new educational course of Textile Product Manager and Designer course launch by Its Academy Machina Lonati, Confindustria Como, and Enfapi Como, commencing in October 2024 at the Enfapi Center in Lurate Caccivio.

The course offers a comprehensive two-year program aimed at cultivating expertise in textile design and production, reported Pambianco. With a curriculum focusing on market trends, sustainable fabric creation, and production processes, participants will gain the skills necessary to contribute to the textile industry.

Textile management may be one of the lesser known fashion industry branches, but is needed to foster innovation in fabric development, leading to the creation of new materials, textures, and patterns that drive fashion trends and consumer demand. Furthermore, understanding textile properties and capabilities allows fashion designers to explore new design possibilities and create innovative garments that stand out in the competitive market.

Tiziana Tettamanzi and Andrea Taborelli, representatives of the Textile Supply Chain Group of Confindustria Como, express enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing its alignment with the district's need for professionals with diverse skills spanning from thread characteristics to final sales. The course curriculum, developed based on feedback from textile companies, ensures that participants receive practical training, including 800 hours of internships in companies, to prepare them for various roles within the textile sector.

The collaboration between educational institutions and industry stakeholders underscores the course's tailored approach, aiming to meet the evolving demands of the textile industry and provide specialized training aligned with workforce needs.