New Web3 platform Madeium looks to support brands in entering the metaverse

While the digital world is somewhat accessible to all, for many brands it can be a time consuming and costly venture to step into, leaving many startups and independents at a loss for how to enter this increasingly important market.

It is this element that new Web3 platform Madeium wants to tackle, with a mission to help everyone from athletes and influencers to designers and fashion brands get a foothold in the virtual assets sector.

Launched in partnership with Web3 tech provider Intertrust, the duo’s platform is looking to provide its users with access to authentication and verification methods for their digital products, something that it says is currently lacking in this newly developed area.

One of its defining features is Madeium’s ability to connect its 3D printed sneakers with blockchain ownership that can then be available through its marketplace, which is backed by Intertrust’s anti-counterfeiting technology and allows creators to retain on-chain royalties in the resale market.

In a release, the company said that it aims to lower the barrier to entry for independent businesses through collaborations, combining Web3 and traditional commerce models so partners can publish blockchain designs and receive direct payments.

Speaking on the platform, Jesse Rademacher, co-founder of Madeium, said: “Creators and communities can now seamlessly connect around great design solutions while bringing ideas directly to end users.

“With Intertrust, Madeium’s creator economy gains decades of proven results at tracking intellectual property and providing secure, trusted transactions.

“This empowers creators and athletes to build personal brands, directly monetise their creations, and access on-going revenue streams without depending on intermediaries.

“Intertrust’s NFC-based digital twin technology allows for the protection and monetisation of both digital and physical designs.”