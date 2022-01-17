New York creative agency reveals new metaverse division

Harper and Scott, the creative agency that has developed a number of notable merchandise lines and private retail goods, has announced a new digital-focused division in its company, H+S Meta.

The virtual extension of the business looks to bring the company’s customer experiences into the metaverse, as it looks to explore branded assets such as digital merchandise, NFTs, galleries and virtualised events and showrooms.

Harper and Scott has previously partnered with Sephora, L’Oréal and Compass, as well as being the driver behind sought after merchandise collaborations like Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion and Tim Hortons x Justin Bieber.

It hopes to aid future partners in navigating the new digital world, offering end-to-end solutions through the expansion of both physical and virtual customer touchpoints.

“Over the past eight years, we’re proud to have built that Harper and Scott you know today, a B Corp certified company focused on bringing thoughtful transparency to the branded merchandise and private label goods space,” said the agency’s CEO and co-founder, Scott Cohen, in a news release.

He continued: “This next layer of the business, H+S Meta, is the realisation of nearly a decade spent building what’s new and next in brand. As the metaverse and its influence expands, we are uniquely positioned to serve as a true partner to our clients in building their virtual worlds, from merchandise to experiences and the community that’s cultivated between.”

The agency’s other co-founder, Jon Alagem, supported Cohen’s notion, stating that this new division hops to create “meaningful connections” for the company’s clients, “while also establishing new best practices for our industry in building a more socially responsible future.”