Newly launched browser extension Beni hopes to make secondhand shopping ‘seamless’

Beni, a free Chrome browser extension, has launched in a bid to make shopping for secondhand items easier.

Once installed, the app intercepts online shopping searches and directs users to the same or similar products on over 20 resale marketplaces, such as The RealReal, Rent the Runway, Vestiaire Collective and Ebay.

According to its CEO and co-founder, Sarah Pinner, the extension’s goal is to make resale just as easy and convenient as buying new.

In a release, Pinner said: “While today, most of us understand the financial and environmental benefits of resale, it still takes too much time and energy to find the pre-loved items we want.

“Beni solves this problem for the first time, making the secondhand shopping experience frictionless. In doing so, we believe that shopping resale can become the new norm – a win for our wallets, our closets and our planet.”

Its launch comes as fashion resale continues to grow in popularity, causing a significant rise in the number of resale options over recent years.

Beni’s founders said they hope the extension contributes to this growth in circularity and the reduction in fashion-related emissions.