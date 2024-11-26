Next chooses Zeos as fulfilment partner in continental Europe

British fashion retailer Next has selected Zeos, the business-to-business unit of Zalando, as its fulfilment partner in continental Europe.

In a statement, Next said that while it had previously leveraged Zalando Fulfilment Solutions (ZFS) for the majority of its Zalando-based business, this new agreement with Zeos Fulfilment expands its partnership to include its webshop and additional European marketplace business.

The move will see Zeos fulfilling most of Next’s online direct-to-consumer orders in continental Europe from Q4 2025, helping Next to reduce logistics complexity and maximise inventory productivity via one stock pool.

Simon Wolfson, chief executive of Next, said: “This partnership combines Zalando’s outstanding operational infrastructure in continental Europe with the growing reach and strength of the Next brand. Our goal is to enhance stock availability and improve delivery speed for both our own, and Zalando’s customers.”

The collaboration is described as an “important step” in advancing the growth of Zeos’ business on and off the Zalando platform. Established in 2023, Zeos allows fashion and lifestyle retailers to manage their multi-channel business across Europe with its unified logistics, software, and services platform. It builds on Zalando’s technology and infrastructure, comprising a pan-European network of 12 logistics centres, around 20 returns centres and more than 40 local transport service providers.

Jan Bartels, senior vice president of Zeos, added: “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Next, a company that is widely known in the industry for its unique assortment, operational excellence, and customer-centric service proposition. This collaboration highlights Zeos’ commitment to delivering flexible and scalable solutions that help brands meet their growing demands across multiple channels.”